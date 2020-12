Ind vs Aus: Scoreboard at Dinner, Day 2

Scoreboard at dinner on the second day of the first Test between India and Australia

India first innings: 244 allout Australia first innings: Matthew Wade lbw b Bumrah 8 Joe Burns lbw b Bumrah 8 Marnus Labuschagne batting 16 Steven Smith batting 1 Extras: (LB-2) 2 Total: (2 wkts, 19 Overs) 35 Fall of Wickets: 16-1, 29-2 Bowler: Umesh Yadav 6-4-6-0, Jasprit Bumrah 8-5-8-2, Mohammed Shami 5-0-19-0.