Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt increases sugarcane rate by Rs 10 per quintal

The Haryana government on Friday decided to increase the sugarcane rate by Rs 10 per quintal to Rs 350 per quintal for the 2020-21 crushing season, an official statement said here. Over Rs 81.37 crore for 2018-19 crushing season and over Rs 124.14 crore for 2019-20 up to May 2020, was provided as a subsidy to different sugar mills in the state, the statement said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:41 IST
Haryana govt increases sugarcane rate by Rs 10 per quintal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana government on Friday decided to increase the sugarcane rate by Rs 10 per quintal to Rs 350 per quintal for the 2020-21 crushing season, an official statement said here. According to the statement, this price is the highest in the country.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard, it added. This increase in the rate of sugarcane will benefit the farmers of Haryana, the statement said.

The chief minister has also approved the proposal for providing subsidy to the sugarcane farmers for the current crushing season 2020-21 on the pattern of 2018-19 and 2019-20 season. Over Rs 81.37 crore for 2018-19 crushing season and over Rs 124.14 crore for 2019-20 up to May 2020, was provided as a subsidy to different sugar mills in the state, the statement said.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pace of reforms to continue, says DEA Secretary

Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday assured investors that the pace of reforms would continue in the coming months, including in the upcoming Budget. Talking about the state of the economy, he said the central bank has indicate...

Mega zoo set to come up on 250 acres in Gujarat's Jamnagar

One of the biggest zoos in the world in terms of number and species of animals at one place is coming up in Jamnagar in Gujarat, a state government official said on Friday. MK Das, additional chief secretary in the chief ministers office, s...

Man kills wife, hangs self in Latur

A man allegedly committed suicide in Ausa tehsil in Latur district after killing his wife, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday morning in Ashiv village, a Bhada police station official said.Mahadev Pardhe 45 killed his ...

Infosys divests part of its stake in Whoop for USD 10 mn

IT services major Infosys on Friday said it has divested one-third of its holding in US-based Whoop for about USD 10 million about Rs 73.5 croreIn 2015, Infosys had announced making a USD 3 million investment in US-based wearable device sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020