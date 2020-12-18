Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puducherry CM tears up copies of farm Bills at end of fast

The fast was organised by the ruling Congress, heading the Secular Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory.Earlier, addressing the participants, Narayanasamy alleged that the bills passed by the Centre contravened all democractic norms and practices in Parliament, were totally against the farmers and would only pamper corporates He said the agitation by farmers would continue till the Centre scrapped the laws to ensure protection of the farming community.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:50 IST
Puducherry CM tears up copies of farm Bills at end of fast
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday tore up copies of the three farm laws at the culmination of a day long fast in support of the agitating farmers at the borders of the national capital. The fast was organised by the ruling Congress, heading the Secular Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory.

Earlier, addressing the participants, Narayanasamy alleged that the bills passed by the Centre contravened all democractic norms and practices in Parliament, were totally against the farmers and would only 'pamper' corporates He said the agitation by farmers would continue till the Centre scrapped the laws to ensure protection of the farming community. The Chief Minister said though agriculture and health come under the state list in the Constitution, the Centre was 'infringing' on the powers of states and taking steps without consulting them.

He said the Puducherry government was setting an example to the rest of the country by implementing several unique measures for farmers' welfare. Free power supply to all categories of farmers, payment of premium for crop insurance and incentives for all crops were among the unique and exemplary measures being implemented by the government, he said.

''I would only ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to study the measures taken by the Puducherry government and emulate them across the country.'' The Chief Minister alleged that fishermen, minorities, Dalits and Backward Classes were facing hardship under the BJP headed NDA government at the Centre. He accused Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of adopting a negative stand over the development of Puducherry and promotion of welfare of the people.

''There is hardly any scheme proposed by the government that has not been hindered by Bedi. As long as she is Lieutenant Governor, the Union Territory will not be able to make any progress,'' he alleged.

The Chief Minister has been at loggerheads with the former IPS officer on administrative and fiscal issues almost constantly since she assumed office in 2016..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities dip, oil jumps, as investors wait on U.S. stimulus package

Global equity benchmarks slid while oil prices rallied to near nine-month highs on Friday as investors weighed hopes for a U.S. coronavirus relief package against moves by the U.S. government to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade bl...

China emerging as major challenge for India: Lt Gen (retd) D S Hooda

China is emerging as a major challenge for India, therefore the country needs to look at the future and frame its diplomatic, political and military strategies accordingly, Lt Gen retd D S Hooda said on Friday. Participating in a discussion...

WHO investigators head to China in early January

World Health Organization WHO officials said on Friday that an international team led by their body would be going to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.At a virtual news conference, th...

Austria will go into third lockdown after Christmas, ending with tests

Austria will go into its third coronavirus lockdown after Christmas and lift it earlier for people who get tested, the government said on Friday, just 11 days after its second lockdown ended.Non-essential shops reopened last week after a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020