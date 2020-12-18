DRDO scientist receives award from Rajnath Singh for contributions in cyber security

A scientist employed in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) named Amit Sharma on Friday received the Agni Award for Self-Reliance by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He is the youngest awardee to receive the award in the cyber-security domain.

The award citation stated: "Amit Sharma and team have made outstanding contributions in enhancing the cyber-security capability of the nation by developing systems in the field of open source data analysis, reverse engineering, crash analysis and counter advanced persistent threat among others." "In recognition of their excellent contributions, the Agni Award for Excellence in Self-Reliance-2018 is conferred on Amit Sharma and team," it added. (ANI)