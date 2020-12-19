Central govt should immediately withdraw farm laws, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati on Saturday said that her party demands immediate withdrawal of the recent farm laws.

"The central government should immediately withdraw the three farm laws by accepting the demands of the farmers and should not adopt a rigid approach while dealing with the agitating farmers but the government should have a sympathetic attitude towards them. This is the demand of BSP," said Mayawati.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

