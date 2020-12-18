Noida airport result past BSP govt's policies: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati said on Friday that the Ganga Expressway, Noida airport and other projects were result of the development models formulated when her party was in power in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati's comments came a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the design, name and logo of the Noida international airport, which will be constructed in Jewar.

''In UP, be it Ganga Expressway or other development projects or the new airport to be built in Jewar, the whole world knows that these are the eminent models of development formulated in the BSP government,'' Mayawati said. ''First, the SP and now the present BJP government keeps patting itself on its back over these.'' The Noida International Greenfield Airport will have a picture of stork -- the state bird -- as its logo. It will be designed on the lines of world-famous airports in London, Moscow and Milan. ''Metro and new schemes of basic public facilities in the state's major and ancient cities, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Kannauj, and the completion of them in record time are also the development model of the BSP. It was on priority with the rule of law that gave benefit to all sections,'' she said.

''After BSP government in 2012, whatever little development has been possible in UP, they are the result of the thinking of the BSP regime. In my government, this work would have been with more rapid pace if the Congress government at Centre did not obstruct them due to political interests and in the name of environment,'' Mayawati said. PTI ABN HMB.