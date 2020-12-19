NSUI in-charge resigns from Congress, alleges delay in party's decisions
Ruchi Gupta, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and national in-charge of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), have resigned from the Congress, citing delay in "important organisational changes."ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 14:13 IST
Ruchi Gupta, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and national in-charge of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), have resigned from the Congress, citing delay in "important organisational changes." According to the sources, delay in changes in the party and in other state units is the main reason for her resignation.
Sources said that "continuing delays" by General Secretary KC Venugopal are damaging the party and the situation has become "untenable" for Ruchi. Ruchi Gupta on Saturday confirmed the news and expressed gratitude to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi after her resignation.
"I regret to announce that I have resigned. I am grateful to Rahul ji and Sonia ji for giving me this opportunity," Ruchi Gupta tweeted. (ANI)
