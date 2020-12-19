Left Menu
Development News Edition

3-step solution by Delhi police commissioner to stop drug menace: awareness, rehabilitation and breaking down supply chain

With the drug menace at the centre of a national controversy, engulfing the Hindi film industry of late, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava on Saturday pointed out three requisite steps to tackle the problem -- awareness, rehabilitation of addicts and breaking down the supply chain by tracing peddlers and sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:50 IST
3-step solution by Delhi police commissioner to stop drug menace: awareness, rehabilitation and breaking down supply chain
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava speaks to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With the drug menace at the centre of a national controversy, engulfing the Hindi film industry of late, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava on Saturday pointed out three requisite steps to tackle the problem -- awareness, rehabilitation of addicts and breaking down the supply chain by tracing peddlers and sources. "We all know that addiction, be it alcohol or drugs, causes immense damage and stops a person from achieving his/her full potential. So, it becomes necessary for society to fight against the drug menace," Srivastava said, adding Delhi Police has been taking many steps regarding this. "Whenever someone is arrested with drugs, we do not restrict ourselves there, but work towards cracking down the whole system."

On any special drive by Delhi Police, Srivastava explained they deal with the problems like drugs and gambling considering them as organised crimes. "We act towards busting the entire chain and tracking the source. We are gaining success. We are also working with states like Odisha and Andhra Pradesh where hemp is believed to be cultivated. We are getting full cooperation from these states." Asked how to clamp down the masterminds operating from outside the country, the police commissioner said that the Northwestern and Eastern borders are required to be fortified. "The inter-border drug smuggling is majorly for heroin." (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot blames Centre for state govt's failure to waive farmers’ loans

On the completion of two years of his government in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday sought to blame the Centre for the failure of the Congress poll promise to waive farmers loans from various nationalised and commercial b...

Why Congress allowed contract farming in Punjab, Rupani asks

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday alleged that corporates are allowed to enter into contract farming in the Congress-ruled Punjab while the party is opposing the new farm laws. Among other things, the new laws enacted by the U...

See each other by video call this Christmas, Merkel tells Germans

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to avoid visiting family members over Christmas and to use video calls instead for greetings, the way service members stationed abroad do, as the country battles COVID-19. Germany is strugg...

Ind vs Aus: One of those days where everything came off, says Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who drew the first blood on the third afternoon of the pink-ball Test, feels everything went according to plan for the hosts on Saturday. Cummins laid the foundation stone for Indias horrific batting colla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020