PM Modi condoles demise of Sangh ideologue MG Vaidya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue MG Vaidya who passed away after a brief illness in Nagpur on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi said that Vaidya contributed extensively to the RSS for decades and also worked to strengthen the BJP.

"Shri MG Vaidya Ji was a distinguished writer and journalist. He contributed extensively to the RSS for decades. He also worked to strengthen the BJP. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet. Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah (national general secretary) Suresh Bhaiyya Ji Joshi paid tribute to Vaidya.

In a joint statement Bhagwat and Joshi said: "Through his writings, he used to present the Sangh's views on various matters. His life teaches us to remain true to our cause and follow the duties in our life. We pray that his soul rests in peace." Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Joint General Secretary of RSS and son of MG Vaidya in a tweet said, "Shri MG Vaidya, my father breathed his last today at 3.35 pm at Nagpur after completing 97 years of active, meaningful and inspiring life. He was a veteran journalist, a Hindutva "Bhashyakar" and active Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevak for 9 decades."

Vaidya passed away after a brief illness in Nagpur on Saturday. He was 97. Vaidya was undergoing treatment for illness at Spandan Hospital, where he breathed his last 3:35 pm. His funeral will be conducted at Ambazari Ghat (Crematorium ground in Nagpur) at 9:30 am on Sunday. (ANI)