Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi condoles demise of Sangh ideologue MG Vaidya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue MG Vaidya who passed away after a brief illness in Nagpur on Saturday.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra)/New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 20:00 IST
PM Modi condoles demise of Sangh ideologue MG Vaidya
RSS ideologue MG Vaidya (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue MG Vaidya who passed away after a brief illness in Nagpur on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi said that Vaidya contributed extensively to the RSS for decades and also worked to strengthen the BJP.

"Shri MG Vaidya Ji was a distinguished writer and journalist. He contributed extensively to the RSS for decades. He also worked to strengthen the BJP. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet. Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah (national general secretary) Suresh Bhaiyya Ji Joshi paid tribute to Vaidya.

In a joint statement Bhagwat and Joshi said: "Through his writings, he used to present the Sangh's views on various matters. His life teaches us to remain true to our cause and follow the duties in our life. We pray that his soul rests in peace." Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Joint General Secretary of RSS and son of MG Vaidya in a tweet said, "Shri MG Vaidya, my father breathed his last today at 3.35 pm at Nagpur after completing 97 years of active, meaningful and inspiring life. He was a veteran journalist, a Hindutva "Bhashyakar" and active Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevak for 9 decades."

Vaidya passed away after a brief illness in Nagpur on Saturday. He was 97. Vaidya was undergoing treatment for illness at Spandan Hospital, where he breathed his last 3:35 pm. His funeral will be conducted at Ambazari Ghat (Crematorium ground in Nagpur) at 9:30 am on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TRP scam: Custody of Ex-COO of ratings agency BARC extended

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Saturday extended till Monday police custodyof former chief operating officer COO of Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC, a television audience measurement agency, in connection with the alleged TRP Tele...

Shami suffers wrist fracture, set to miss remainder of Test series; Siraj in line for debut

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is set to miss the remaining three Tests against Australia after suffering a fracture on his bowling wrist during the series opener here. The fast bowler was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins short ball during In...

Congress appoints Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as new MRCC president

The Congress on Saturday appointed Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as the new president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee MRCC, the party said in a statement. Charan Singh Sapra has been appointed as the new working president of the Mumbai Co...

Ind vs Aus: Mohammad Shami out of series with fractured arm

By Baidurjo Bhose India pacer Mohammad Shami has been ruled out of the series after suffering a fracture on his arm. He retired hurt while batting in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday after he was hit on the right arm by a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020