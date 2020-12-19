Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar CM Nitish inspects nature and zoo safari in Nalanda, will be completed by March

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected Nature Safari and Zoo Safari at Rajgir in Nalanda district.

ANI | Nalanda (Bihar) | Updated: 19-12-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 20:38 IST
Bihar CM Nitish inspects nature and zoo safari in Nalanda, will be completed by March
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected Nature Safari and Zoo Safari at Rajgir in Nalanda district. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected Nature Safari and Zoo Safari at Rajgir in Nalanda district.

Kumar said, "Nature Safari is being built in such a way that people of all ages will be able to enjoy the mountains and trees. All security arrangements will be there. The project will be completed by March 2021."

The total length of this glass bridge is 85 feet long and six feet wide and at a height of second is 250-feet, Kumar said. "It is inspired by the famous glass bridge in China. It will be the first glass in Bihar and the second in the country," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TRP scam: Custody of Ex-COO of ratings agency BARC extended

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Saturday extended till Monday police custodyof former chief operating officer COO of Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC, a television audience measurement agency, in connection with the alleged TRP Tele...

Shami suffers wrist fracture, set to miss remainder of Test series; Siraj in line for debut

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is set to miss the remaining three Tests against Australia after suffering a fracture on his bowling wrist during the series opener here. The fast bowler was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins short ball during In...

Congress appoints Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as new MRCC president

The Congress on Saturday appointed Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as the new president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee MRCC, the party said in a statement. Charan Singh Sapra has been appointed as the new working president of the Mumbai Co...

Ind vs Aus: Mohammad Shami out of series with fractured arm

By Baidurjo Bhose India pacer Mohammad Shami has been ruled out of the series after suffering a fracture on his arm. He retired hurt while batting in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday after he was hit on the right arm by a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020