JJP announces party chiefs for Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand
The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Saturday announced its state heads for Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttarakhand as part of efforts to expand outside Haryana.ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:18 IST
The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Saturday announced its state heads for Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttarakhand as part of efforts to expand outside Haryana. Former MLA Jeetram Dudi will head the Rajasthan wing of the party, Bachchan Singh Jhandu Singh Gurjar will be the party's Gujarat unit chief and Yuvraj Singh will be party president in Uttrakhand.
A release said that the announcement was made by JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and JJP State President Sardar Nishan Singh after a detailed discussion. The party had earlier appointed Om Prakash Sehrawat as its Delhi unit president and Agra resident Chaudhary Mohindra Singh as president of its Uttar Pradesh unit. (ANI)
