Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oman to start cutting utility subsidies in January

Oman will start reforming its expensive system of subsidies in January by shifting the focus of its electricity and water spending to its poorest citizens, the government said on Sunday.

Reuters | Muscat | Updated: 20-12-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 14:32 IST
Oman to start cutting utility subsidies in January
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Oman will start reforming its expensive system of subsidies in January by shifting the focus of its electricity and water spending to its poorest citizens, the government said on Sunday. The plan, along with labour laws, privatisations and new taxation, is aimed at reducing a yawning fiscal deficit expected to come to 10% of economic output this year, according to an International Monetary Fund forecast.

Oman has piled up debt over the past few years and is rated below investment-grade by all major credit ratings agencies. The government said the new subsidy system for electricity and water will exclude households earning more than 1,250 rials ($3,260) a month.

Families with income of less than 500 rials will continue to receive government support in utility bills, the government media office said in a statement. For other classes, subsidies will depend on the number of family members. The new plan will start running in January and eligible Omanis have to apply starting on Sunday.

It was unclear if foreign residents will also benefit from the new system. Oman has also begun preliminary discussions with some Gulf countries about financial support.

Low oil prices and the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak have strained the finances of Oman, a relatively small energy producer. New ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said has shaken up the government and state entities, and in October approved introducing value-added tax from next April to boost state revenues. ($1 = 0.3840 Omani rials)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea sets record COVID-19 cases as prison reports major outbreak

South Korea reported a record 1,097 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including an outbreak in a Seoul prison that infected 188 as the countrys latest wave of COVID-19 worsens. With daily infections over 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day, so...

Ro Khanna will leave lasting impact on American politics, says his relatives

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna is a dynamic and progressive thinker who will make a positive contribution to public affairs in the US and leave an indelible impact on American politics, according to his family members. Khanna, who re...

SMIC says U.S. blacklisting will hurt its advanced technology R&D

Chinas biggest chipmaker SMIC said on Sunday that being put on a U.S. trade blacklist would pose a significant adverse impact to its research and development in its 10-nanometer and more advanced chip technology. The United States added doz...

Five injured in partial collapse of Lisbon building

Five people were injured when a residential building in central Lisbon partially collapsed on Sunday morning following an explosion, the local fire department said.A spokeswoman told Reuters the five, including one seriously injured, were t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020