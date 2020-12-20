Fire destroys Bhiwandi cloth godown, no report of injuries

Fire destroys Bhiwandi cloth godown, no report of injuriesPTI | Thane | Updated: 20-12-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 21:09 IST
A fire that broke out in Bhiwandiin Thane district on Sunday evening destroyed a cloth godown,though there were no reports of injuries, and efforts tocontrol the blaze continued, an official said
The incident took place in Dapoda village and a fireengine each from Thane and Bhiwandi municipal corporationswere engaged in dousing operations, said RDMC chief SantoshKadam.
