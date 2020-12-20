Left Menu
1,194 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,194 new coronavirus cases, 1,062 discharges, and five deaths, the state health department informed.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,194 new coronavirus cases, 1,062 discharges, and five deaths, the state health department informed. With this, the total number of positive cases now stands at 9,09,469.

There are now 14,497 active cases in the state, while the death toll stands at 12,009. As many as 8,82,944 people have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, with 26,624 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223, as per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As many as 29,690 recoveries and 341 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,80,402 and 3,05,344 respectively. Meanwhile, the country's death toll stands at 1,45,477. (ANI)

