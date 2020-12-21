Left Menu
Leopard dies at Safari park in West Bengal's Siliguri

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A male leopard has died at Bengal Safari Park, in Siliguri. The leopard was under treatment and died due to its illness on Saturday.

According to Director, Bengal Safari park, Siliguri Badal Debnath, one full-grown male leopard namely 'Sachin' died on Saturday evening at Bengal safari park. The animal was captured from a tea garden in the year 2018. The Director said that it is difficult to tell the age of the Leopard as it was born in the wild. Last one week the animal was under treatment. (ANI)

