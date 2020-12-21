Four arrested in gang-rape case in Punjab's Ludhiana

Four out of the five accused involved in a gang-rape case have been arrested, that took place in Punjab's Ludhiana on December 18. "A case of gang rape was filed against 5 accused late last night. After which 4 accused have been arrested. The victim has been sent for medical. Further action is in progress," said Gurubans Singh, DSP, Ludhiana, Punjab.

The police said that the victim is a henna artist. The victim got a call from her acquaintance on the pretext of work at a marriage function but she was later raped by five accused in a bungalow in Mandiani village in Dakha. The girl was later admitted to Civil Hospital, Ludhiana where her statement was recorded. An investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)