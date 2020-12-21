Summer programme getting into full swing on state highways

The summer programme of resealing and repair work is getting into full swing on the state highways to take advantage of the summer work season, says Transport Minister Michael Wood.

Michael Wood said investing in infrastructure and creating jobs are key parts of the Government's economic plan.

"More than 2,000 people will be working on highways across the country this summer, resealing and repairing around 1,900 lane kilometres of state highway. That's the equivalent of a two-lane road from Picton to Bluff or a single lane on SH1 from Bluff to Kaitaia.

"Waka Kotahi's resealing and repair work is part of our Government's investment of over $500 million this financial year in state highway maintenance and renewals. This work is vital to maintain and improve the country's state highways, keeping them safe and resilient.

"We're trying to make pre-Christmas and New Year trips as smooth as possible – workers are going flat tack to complete key repair and resealing projects before the busy holiday period.

"Non-essential work at most state highway sites will pause from 23 December to 5 January to keep the roads as clear as possible for people to travel safely, before ramping back up from January through to March.

"The Kiwis out on these sites are doing important work in difficult conditions which helps keep all of us safe – please take care, slow down and watch out for workers when driving past.

"Speeding vehicles can flick up loose stones which are dangerous to road workers as well as other drivers. Temporary speed limits and other restrictions are there to keep everyone safe. So please be patient and remember that everyone has the right to come home safely at the end of the day," Michael Wood said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)