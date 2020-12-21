Left Menu
Elephant dies after being hit by Puri-Surat Express train

An elephant was killed after being hit by the Puri-Surat Express Train (02827) on Monday at around 2 am between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations.

ANI | Sambalpur (Odisha) | Updated: 21-12-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 11:57 IST
Sanjeev Kumar, District Forest Officer, Sambalpur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As per East Coast Railway, the train departed from Hatibari at 7.24 am on Sunday at a speed of 50 kmph as elephant caution had already been imposed. However, an elephant entangled with the engine at around 2:04 am of Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway. Due to the accident, all wheels of the engine front trolley derailed on the spot.

All 22 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches are back at Hatibari Station and the train will run very soon after the derailment of the affected engine.

