China to abolish access restrictions on foreign investment in energy sector - white paper

China will fully lift access restrictions on foreign investment in coal, oil, gas, power generation, excluding nuclear, as well as the new energy businesses, according to a sector white paper released on Monday.

Separately, a top energy official told reporters that recent power shortages in some Chinese regions are singular cases and the nation's energy supplies including power is generally secure.

