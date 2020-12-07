Left Menu
Russia approves clinical trials for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Ad5-Ncov - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 14:00 IST
Russia approves clinical trials for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Ad5-Ncov - Ifax
Representative Image

Russia has granted approval for clinical trials to be held for the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Ad5-Ncov involving 8,000 volunteers, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Ad5-nCoV is a vaccine candidate co-developed by CanSino Biologics and a Chinese military-backed research unit.

