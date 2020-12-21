Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh Assembly: Cong, BJP clash over farmer suicides on Day 1

After the BJP demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of those who had killed themselves, the Bhupesh Baghel government claimed the opposition was running away from a discussion after BJP MLA Shivratan Sharma moved an adjournment motion on farmer suicides.BJP MLAs alleged that paddy procurement, at Rs 2500 per quintal as announced by the state government, was still incomplete, adding that farm distress had caused suicides in Raipur, Surguja, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Kondagaon and several other districts.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:40 IST
C'garh Assembly: Cong, BJP clash over farmer suicides on Day 1

The winter session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly began on Monday with the ruling Congress and opposition BJP fighting over farmer suicides. After the BJP demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of those who had killed themselves, the Bhupesh Baghel government claimed the opposition was running away from a discussion after BJP MLA Shivratan Sharma moved an adjournment motion on farmer suicides.

BJP MLAs alleged that paddy procurement, at Rs 2500 per quintal as announced by the state government, was still incomplete, adding that farm distress had caused suicides in Raipur, Surguja, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Kondagaon and several other districts. However, state Cooperative Minister Premsai Singh Tekam said his government had waived off loans to the tune of Rs 5,260.60 crore of 13.46 lakh farmers, while Rs 4,630 crore in loans had been given at zero per cent interest to 12.65 lakh farmers.

In the Kharif crop season 2018-19, farmers were given Rs 2500 per quintal for paddy procurement while in 2019-20, they were given Rs 10,000 per acre as input support under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, he said. ''Under the RGKNY scheme, 18.38 lakh farmers have so far been paid Rs 4,488 crore in three installments. In the ongoing crop season, 21.48 lakh farmers have registered for selling their paddy at cooperative societies,'' Tekam said.

After Congress MLA Satyanarayan Sharma, who was in the chair, asked the BJP MLAs to begin discussion on the issue, they demanded that the state government announce Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased. As the Congress accused the opposition of running away from a discussion, Sharma adjourned the House for five minutes.

After the House resumed, 13 BJP MLAs and one from Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) trooped into the Well of the House and were automatically suspended. The House was then adjourned for the day.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man opens fire at woman for refusing to marry him

A 23-year-old married man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire at a woman in her home after she refused to marry him in Delhis Mohan Garden area, police said on Monday. Karan, a resident of Haryanas Sonipat district, met the woman o...

EU drug regulator: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be on case by case for pregnant women

The European drug r7egulator said on Monday the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on pregnant women should be done on a case by case basis.European Medicines Agency EMA does...

Soccer-Millwall's next two games postponed after COVID-19 outbreak in squad

Millwalls next two league fixtures over the Christmas period have been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the first team squad, the second tier Championship club said on Monday. Millwall were scheduled to play away at Bournemout...

Happy to captain SA in Tests until right candidate is found, says de Kock

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock on Monday revealed he agreed to lead the Test side as a short term measure until the selectors find the right candidate for the top job. The wicketkeeper batsman, who leads the side in white-ball cricket...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020