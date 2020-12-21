KSUM to provide entrepreneurship training for NRIs

In an ambitious project to guide NRIs to set up technology ventures in the state, Kerala Startup Mission has joined hands with Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department to train them to launch or scale up technology startups through Norka Pravasi Startup Programme. Under the project, KSUM, the statenodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities,will select the best technology startups from among over 300 applicants from various domains, who will be given thorough guidance and training, a press release said.

The programme has been designed to cover all the major areas of entrepreneurship and help the returnees start their ventures with sound domain knowledge and confidence. It will facilitate the NRIs by means of various technology business opportunities, which they can adopt and contribute to the states economic development.

The prevailing trends and advancements in technology, which can ultimately create value, will be communicated to the participants through the programme. Starting from December 23, in the first batch, NPSP will include idea valuation, handholding, mentoring, experience sharing sessions, introduction to startup journey, startup Do's and Dont's, support mechanism and incubation support.

It seeks to identify aspiring entrepreneurs among NRIs and facilitate them through various technology business opportunities. NPSP also aims to tap the IT skills of NRIs and enable them set up entrepreneurships that are beneficial to the state, the release said.

The participants for NPSP will be selected by a screening committee and will be taken through a three-month intensive programme. It will give a clear idea to the participants to decide on the business sector they have to focus on or how to add value to their business investments.

The selected candidates shall be eligible for getting financial assistance through the existing Norka Department Project for Returned Emigrants (NDPREM) scheme. Those who successfully complete the programme will get loan and working capital subsidies as part of NORKA Rehabilitation Programme.