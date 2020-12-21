AIBE XV to be held on January 24, AIBE XVI on March 21: BCI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday said that it has decided to hold the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XVI (16) on March 21, 2021. However, AIBE-XV (15) will be held on the scheduled date i.e. January 24, 2021. To pursue a career as a lawyer or advocate, clearing AIBE is a prerequisite. AIBE is a national-level examination conducted by the BCI to assess whether provisionally enrolled advocates or fresh law graduates have the aptitude to practice law.

The Council has resolved that the online registration for AIBE-XVI (16) will start from December 26 and the last date for registration will be February 21, 2021. The last date for payment of the exam fee would be February 23, 2021 and February 26, 2021 will be the final date for completion of online forms, the BCI said. "The admit cards will be released online on March 6, 2021, and the exams will be held on March 21, 2021. The Council has said that the AIBE-XV (15) will be held on the scheduled date i.e. January 24, 2021," it said.

More than one lakh applicants have registered for this AlBE-XV. The examination is to be held on about 140 centers in 50 cities of the country. (ANI)

Also Read: BCI releases examination dates for All India Bar Exams