Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIBE XV to be held on January 24, AIBE XVI on March 21: BCI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday said that it has decided to hold the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XVI (16) on March 21, 2021. However, AIBE-XV (15) will be held on the scheduled date i.e. January 24, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:30 IST
AIBE XV to be held on January 24, AIBE XVI on March 21: BCI
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday said that it has decided to hold the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XVI (16) on March 21, 2021. However, AIBE-XV (15) will be held on the scheduled date i.e. January 24, 2021. To pursue a career as a lawyer or advocate, clearing AIBE is a prerequisite. AIBE is a national-level examination conducted by the BCI to assess whether provisionally enrolled advocates or fresh law graduates have the aptitude to practice law.

The Council has resolved that the online registration for AIBE-XVI (16) will start from December 26 and the last date for registration will be February 21, 2021. The last date for payment of the exam fee would be February 23, 2021 and February 26, 2021 will be the final date for completion of online forms, the BCI said. "The admit cards will be released online on March 6, 2021, and the exams will be held on March 21, 2021. The Council has said that the AIBE-XV (15) will be held on the scheduled date i.e. January 24, 2021," it said.

More than one lakh applicants have registered for this AlBE-XV. The examination is to be held on about 140 centers in 50 cities of the country. (ANI)

Also Read: BCI releases examination dates for All India Bar Exams

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BCI

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden bans travellers from Britain, Denmark over new COVID strain

Sweden will stop allowing in foreign travellers from Britain and Denmark in a bid to curb the rapid spread of a new strain of the coronavirus, the government said on Monday.To minimize the risk of it spreading here, the government has today...

Pak army shells areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on Monday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, officials said. The Indian Army retaliated befitt...

Motilal Vora's life was shining example of public service: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Motilal Vora saying that his life is a shining example of public service and he was a true Congress leader. Sever...

Barr: no plans to appoint special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Monday he has no plans to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, son of president-elect Joe Biden.Barr is set to leave office this week. Hunter Biden disclosed earlier this month the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020