Centre neglected our interests: Farmers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:56 IST
Farmers protesting against agriculture laws on Jaipur-Delhi highway in Alwar's Shahjahapur on Monday accused the Centre of not looking into their demands despite a threat to their livelihood. The livelihood of farmers is at stake but the government is paying no heed to their demands, they told reporters.

Farmer leader Balvinder Singh from Kota said they feed crores of people but their interests have been neglected by the Centre. Singh said the Centre should withdraw the farm laws and threatened to intensify the agitation if their demand was not met.

Due to the agitation, the Jaipur-Delhi highway is partially blocked since the past nine days..

