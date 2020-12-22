Elephant calf found dead in TN

A three-month-old female elephant calf was found dead in Theppakkadu forest range in Nilgiris district early on Tuesday. The villagers of Vattakalai beat woke up to the trumpeting of elephants and went into the forest only to notice an elephant calf lying dead.

On receiving information, department officials rushed to Lightpadi water tank in Doddakatti area and recovered the carcass, Theppakadu Forest Range officer N Rajendran said in a release. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained as the postmortem is scheduled in the evening and further investigation is on, he said.