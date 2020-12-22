AITUC members to skip lunch on Wednesday in support of farmers' protest

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and its associate unions will observe December 23 as ''Skip Lunch'' day to express solidarity with the relay hunger strike by farmers. ''AITUC Unions to observe 23rd December as 'Skip Lunch' day to express solidarity with the relay hunger strike by the joint front of Kisan organisations,'' said Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary, AITUC in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement the central government is trying to sidestep the genuine demands of the farmers, the demands which are not only in the interest of farmers but are in the interest of the public at large and of course in national interest. The central government, including the Prime Minister, is resorting to downright falsehoods to malign the farmers' struggle, all for the benefit of their corporate masters, she said.

The trade unions of the country have been supporting the demand of repeal of three agri laws, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as well as the forced codification of labour laws without any proper consultations with the unions or any discussion inside the Parliament, ignoring all parliamentary norms. ''We support the farmers' demand for a law ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm produce.

''We appreciate the growing unity between the workers and the farmers in the national interest and should strive for strengthening it further,'' she said. Let us pledge to continue and expand this struggle till the worker-farmer unity emerges victorious, Kaur said.