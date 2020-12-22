2 dead, 1 injured in pipeline blast in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Two people died while one has sustained injuries after two houses collapsed following a gas pipeline explosion in Kalol, Gandhinagar on Tuesday. "Primarily it appears that two houses collapsed after a pipeline exploded due to gas leakage, experts are verifying it," said Abhay Chudasama, IGP, Gandhinagar Range.

Relief and rescue operations started soon after the incident occurred. Earlier, it was reported the pipeline belongs to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), however, the company has cleared that the gas pipeline does not belong to them.

ONGC fire tenders have rushed to the spot and ONGC, Crisis Management Team has been instructed to be on standby for any kind of exigency and support. (ANI)

