Minimum temperature to fall 1-3 degrees over NW, central India

A fall in minimum temperature by 1 to 3-degree Celsius is likely over the plains of northwest and central India during the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Tuesday. "Fall in minimum temperature by 1-3°C over some parts of plains of northwest India and central India during next 3 days. No significant change in minimum temperature over some parts of west India during next 2 days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter for subsequent 3 days," the IMD said.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh will most likely witness cold wave conditions at isolated pockets today, while severe cold wave conditions will prevail on December 23 and 24 in some parts. The same is likely over Odisha, East Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Telangana today and tomorrow.

Dense fog will be seen in the morning over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on December 23, and dense to very dense fog will be seen at isolated pockets from 24th to 26th December. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam and Meghalaya will witness the same over the next two to three days.

Ground frost will likely be seen at isolated pockets in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab in the next three days, and over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the next two days.