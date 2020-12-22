Left Menu
Vedanta pledges to move towards carbon-neutrality

Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said, We as a company remain fully supportive of the government initiative to work towards a net zero emission goal and are committed to minimise our carbon footprint. He added that Vedanta has a philosophy of Zero Harm, Zero Waste and Zero Discharge.

Vedanta on Tuesday said it has signed a declaration on climate change by pledging to move towards carbon neutrality at the Second India CEO Forum on Climate Change. The mission is to take the country to net zero emission goal through specific emission measures, including the promotion of renewable energy, enhanced energy efficiency, water-efficient processes and green mobility, the company said in a statement.

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar also addressed the CEO Forum on Climate Change. Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said, ''We as a company remain fully supportive of the government initiative to work towards a net zero emission goal and are committed to minimise our carbon footprint.'' He added that Vedanta has a philosophy of 'Zero Harm, Zero Waste and Zero Discharge'. ''We are well on course to substantially de-carbonise our operations over the next.'' PTI SID HRS

