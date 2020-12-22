Left Menu
Development News Edition

Policy regarding Premium Indent to facilitate freight customers introduced

Under this policy, if a customer places a request for Premium Indent, allotment of rakes will be given priority on two days as notified under Preferential Traffic Order issued by Traffic Transportation directorate of Railway Board from time to time, presently being Monday and Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:26 IST
Policy regarding Premium Indent to facilitate freight customers introduced
Under this policy, if a customer places a request for Premium Indent, allotment of rakes will be given priority on two days as notified under Preferential Traffic Order issued by Traffic Transportation directorate of Railway Board from time to time, presently being Monday and Friday. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Railways has introduced the policy regarding Premium Indent on 11th December 2020 to facilitate freight customers.

Under this policy, if a customer places a request for Premium Indent, allotment of rakes will be given priority on two days as notified under Preferential Traffic Order issued by Traffic Transportation directorate of Railway Board from time to time, presently being Monday and Friday. However, on other days normal order of priority of indents will follow.

The salient features of the policy are given below-

a. In sidings, the customer can indicate a date of supply of rakes and also indicate whether he will load if the rake is supplied after the due date on Normal tariff rate.

b. The customer shall be required to pay 5% premium on normal freight which shall be deposited in advance. If the rake is supplied later than the indicated date on the indent, the premium paid will be adjusted against the normal freight.

c. In the goods shed also, the customer will be permitted to place premium indent. Customer will get priority for allocation on two days as notified under Preferential Traffic Order issued by Traffic Transportation directorate of Railway Board from time to time, presently being Monday and Friday. However, on other days normal order of priority of indents will follow.

d. Premium Indent once placed cannot be withdrawn; withdrawal of the indent shall invite forfeiture of the premium paid.

e. This premium indent policy will not be applicable to restricted destinations and destinations regulated by quota.

f. This is an optional scheme.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress MLAs demand immediate announcement of sugarcane prices

Congress MLAs in Uttarakhand held a demonstration on Tuesday outside the state Assembly in protest against the government for not announcing sugarcane prices yet for this year. Before the start of the second days proceedings for the ongoing...

Cong creates ruckus in U'khand Assembly over uploading of photo of CM's virtual participation

Opposition Congress on Tuesday created a ruckus in the Uttarakhand Assembly over uploading of a photograph on social media showing Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat participating virtually in the ongoing winter session of the Assembly. R...

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 79,675 cr at MSP so far; purchase in volume terms up 22 pc

Paddy procurement has increased 22 per cent so far in the ongoing kharif marketing season to 422.01 lakh tonnes, valued at Rs 79,675 crore. The kharif marketing season KMS starts from October.Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is continui...

Europe's human rights court calls on Turkey to release Demirtas

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Wednesday that Turkey should immediately release prominent Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, and said the justification for his years in prison was cover for limiting pluralism and debate.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020