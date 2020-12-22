Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fraudulent instant personal loan apps busted in Telangana, 6 held

The Cyber Crime Police Station, Cyberabad, on Tuesday, nabbed six people who were running fraudulent instant personal loan apps in Cyberabad.

ANI | Cyberabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:10 IST
Fraudulent instant personal loan apps busted in Telangana, 6 held
Anjani Kumar, police commissioner of Hyderabad city (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Cyber Crime Police Station, Cyberabad, on Tuesday, nabbed six people who were running fraudulent instant personal loan apps in Cyberabad. Anjani Kumar, police commissioner of Hyderabad city told mediapersons that: "On December 7, our team received a complaint in Cyber Crime Police Station of Cyberabad in which the plaintiff stated that because of his financial needs, he searched on play store and downloaded a loan app. He also uploaded his Aadhar card, PAN card, self-authentication photograph and bank statement of three months. Based on this, they provided Rs 5000 loan for a seven-day period deducting an amount of Rs. 1180 for GST and processing fees and credited Rs 3820 to his account bank account."

"As such, he took a loan six times from the same app. After that, he received calls from different mobile numbers and they suggested he avail of loans from various other loan apps. Believing them, he took a total of Rs. 30,000/- loan, but instead of Rs. 30,000, he received only Rs. 20,000 from January 1 to September 21. After that, he paid a total loan amount of Rs 29,000. The loan did not get cleared till date and they still ask him to pay a total amount to their different apps. The accused harassed, blackmailed and threatened him with dire consequences and also accessed his entire contact list and started contacting his family members through WhatsApp and used abusive and filthy language." "As such, he requested for taking legal action. A case under IT Act-2008, Sec 3, 10 and 13(1) of Telangana Moneylenders Act is registered in Cyber Crime Police Station and is being investigated into", the commissioner added.

"Upon investigating the matter, six individuals have been held. They accepted that they are guilty of the crime. Police have seized three laptops, three desktops and 22 mobile phones. Bank accounts - 18 bank accounts and frozen an amount Rs. 1.52 crores," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. will not impose COVID-19 screenings for flights from Britain - sources

The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the decision said. White House coronavirus t...

US body announces USD 54 million investment in India to support infrastructure projects

An American financial corporation on Tuesday announced that it will invest USD 54 million in India to support the development of critical infrastructure projects in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. India is one of the faste...

Vivek Anand Oberoi receives Sarvottam Samman for performance in 'PM Narendra Modi'

Adding a feather to his cap, Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, on Monday received the Sarvottam Samman from Governor of Maharashtra for his performance in the movie PM Narendra Modi. The Company actor was invited by Governor of Maharashtr...

Congress to submit two crore signatures to President against farm laws, seek his intervention

A Congress delegation led by party leader Rahul Gandhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 24 and submit around two crore signatures to him against the new farm laws. The delegation, which will include party leaders and MPs, wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020