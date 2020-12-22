LIC requests Karnataka govt to retain it as implementing agency for Bhagyalakshmi

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Tuesday has requested the Karnataka government to retain the corporation as the implementing agency for the Bhagyalakshmi scheme. The Bhagyalakshmi scheme provides financial security to the girl child of poor families. The girl child gets Rs one lakh after completing 18 years.

As LIC had expressed helplessness to provide the amount to the beneficiaries under the scheme, the government had examined the issue closely and decided to implement it through Sukanya Samruddhi scheme of postal department. LIC Zonal Manager Mini Ipe met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and requested him to allow them to be the implementing agency of the scheme, a government press release said.

In response to that, the Chief Minister asked them to come up with the best plan for the scheme. Chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dr EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Women and Child Development Department, Dr Nagalambika Devi and other senior officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)