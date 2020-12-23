Left Menu
Delhi woman lodges FIR against man for rape, forced marriage

A FIR was registered at Sarita Vihar Police Station here after a woman lodged a complaint that a man allegedly coerced her for marriage and later raped her, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 09:34 IST
Delhi woman lodges FIR against man for rape, forced marriage
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A FIR was registered at Sarita Vihar Police Station here after a woman lodged a complaint that a man allegedly coerced her for marriage and later raped her, the police said. In her complaint, the woman alleged that a man named Sahib Ali (20), who was staying was a tenant in her house made physical relation with the victim against her wishes. She stated that the accused did not reveal his real identity and introduced himself as Rahul and proposed her for marriage after the due became friends

"On December 21, one complainant, a resident of Sangam Vihar came to the police station and handed over one complaint to Sarita Vihar Police Station. It is alleged that one person namely Sahib Ali @ Rahul aged 20 years was staying as a tenant in her house. Both developed friendship. One day he took her to Ali Vihar where she met his father, mother, brother, sister and brother in law. A few days later, she was taken to his parents' house and made physical relation with her against her wishes," Delhi Police said. According to the complaint, the accused married her and later forced her to convert into his religion.

She further alleged that Hazisunnala, the father of Sahib Ali alias Rahul also touched her inappropriately and attempted sexual assault on her. The woman's medical examination has been conducted.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered at Sarita Vihar Police Station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention). (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

