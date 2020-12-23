Left Menu
Development News Edition

Christmas comes early for baby animals at Australian Reptile Park

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:04 IST
Christmas comes early for baby animals at Australian Reptile Park
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Christmas has come early for some animals celebrating their first Yuletide holiday at the Australian Reptile Park.

In footage released on Wednesday, some of the park's youngest residents, including a koala joey named Pipsqueak, were seen being given treats, surrounded by Christmas decorations. "We wanted to bring smiles to people's faces all over by showing off our beautiful little joeys that are born this year," said Brandon Gifford, a keeper at the park.

"We needed to make sure these little guys had the perfect first Christmas and I think we pulled it off." Two Tasmanian Devil joeys, Wolf and Alula, were seen in the footage biting at the bobble of a Santa hat, while Boobook owl chick Mango perched in a Christmas wreath.

The park, which is about an hour's drive out of Sydney, will be closed to the public on Christmas Day, though Gifford said some keepers will come in to feed the animals.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says detained Australian writer has not been tortured

Chinas foreign ministry said on Wednesday that detained Australian writer Yang Hengjun has not been tortured or abused and his case is being handled independently according to the law.Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment at a dai...

Emami units get GMP certification

Two plants of home-grown FMCGcompany EmamiLimited have got WHO-GMP certification for itsunits at Vapi and Masat at Gujarat which manufactures ayurvedahealthcare products under the Zandu brand for a period ofthree yearsThe two units have als...

Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir, dry weather to continue till Christmas Day

Cold wave intensified in Kashmir with a drop in minimum temperatures in most parts of the Valley on Wednesday, while the weather department predicted the cold and dry weather to continue till Christmas Day. The weather has remained dry and ...

No Brexit trade deal yet as serious issues remain, British minister says

Britain and the European Union have still not clinched a Brexit trade deal as serious issues remain unresolved that prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson signing up to an accord, a British minister said on Wednesday.Just eight days before th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020