Kerala in solidarity with agitating farmers, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Addressing a demonstration by farmers' organisations here, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the state is standing in solidarity with agitating farmers because if food scarcity hits the country, its maximum impact will be on the consumer. "Kerala stands in solidarity with agitating farmers. The protest is gaining public support day by day. The Centre should listen to reasonable demands of the farmers and scrap the farm laws," he said.

"Many people are asking what Kerala has to do with it. If food scarcity hits the country, its maximum impact will be on Kerala, a consumer state. That is why Kerala will also be part of this protest," the Chief Minister added. He also slammed the BJP-led Central government for not 'respecting' the 'annadata'.

"Our country has witnessed many historic protests, of which most big protests were organised by farmers. Even in Kerala, many such protests have taken place. One of the biggest farmers' agitations is going on in India right now. Farmers are annadata and the present government in the Centre is not respecting them," said Vijayan. He said the BJP, in past, had said that they will implement the recommendations made in the report submitted by the National Commission on Farmers (NCF) under the chairmanship of Professor MS Swaminathan.

"The same party who said they will implement the Swaminathan Commission report is ruling the country. Instead of implementing it, they only remember it before Lok Sabha polls," he added. Vijayan's address came on Farmers' Day, which is observed on December 23 to celebrate the national contributions of farmers and agriculturers.

Even after several rounds of talks with the government, farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.