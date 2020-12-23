Left Menu
Cryptocurrency XRP drops 18% after U.S. SEC charges Ripple over offering

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:48 IST
Cryptocurrency XRP tumbled 18% to a one-month low on Wednesday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged associated blockchain firm Ripple with conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.

The currency last traded at $0.35.

