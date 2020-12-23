216 Naxals killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh in 3 yrs: Govt
Besides, the maximum number of 333 rebels also surrendered in Sukma, it said. In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Dhanendra Sahu, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said, ''216 naxals were killed and 966 surrendered from 2018-19 till November 30 this year.'' During this period, the highest number of Naxal deaths were reported in Sukma district (82), followed by Bijapur (46), Dantewada (30), Rajnandgaon (17), Narayanpur (16), Bastar (7), Dhamtari (7), Kanker (6), Kabirdham (3) and one each in Gariaband and Kondgaon districts, the reply said.
Of the 966 cadres who surrendered, 333 laid down their arms in Sukma, 300 in Dantewada, 164 in Narayanpur, 77 in Bijapur, 46 in Kondagaon, 36 in Bastar, 7 in Rajnandgaon and 3 in Kanker, it added.
