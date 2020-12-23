Left Menu
Development News Edition

216 Naxals killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh in 3 yrs: Govt

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday said 216 Naxals have been killed in encounters with security forces while 966 ultras have surrendered in the state in last three years. During this period, the highest number of 82 Naxals were killed in Sukma district, the government informed the state Assembly.Besides, the maximum number of 333 rebels also surrendered in Sukma, it said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:48 IST
216 Naxals killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh in 3 yrs: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday said 216 Naxals have been killed in encounters with security forces while 966 ultras have surrendered in the state in last three years. During this period, the highest number of 82 Naxals were killed in Sukma district, the government informed the state Assembly.

Besides, the maximum number of 333 rebels also surrendered in Sukma, it said. In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Dhanendra Sahu, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said, ''216 naxals were killed and 966 surrendered from 2018-19 till November 30 this year.'' During this period, the highest number of Naxal deaths were reported in Sukma district (82), followed by Bijapur (46), Dantewada (30), Rajnandgaon (17), Narayanpur (16), Bastar (7), Dhamtari (7), Kanker (6), Kabirdham (3) and one each in Gariaband and Kondgaon districts, the reply said.

Of the 966 cadres who surrendered, 333 laid down their arms in Sukma, 300 in Dantewada, 164 in Narayanpur, 77 in Bijapur, 46 in Kondagaon, 36 in Bastar, 7 in Rajnandgaon and 3 in Kanker, it added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS Open Beta 5 with December security patch

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 builds for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro which bumps up the phones Android security patch level to December 2020.The latest update also fixes a host of issues including the one that froze ca...

Baltic States plan joint repatriation flight out of UK

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will run a joint repatriation service for their citizens to leave Britain on Dec. 28, the Lithuanian foreign affairs minister said on Wednesday, after suspending flights due to the new coronavirus variant. The ...

U.S. senators Cruz, Rubio warn Pacific ally on Chinese bid for undersea cable project

Prominent U.S. lawmakers warned a Pacific ally that China risked undermining the security of a sensitive undersea cable project if a cut-price, state-backed bid wins a tender process overseen by development agencies, a letter reviewed by Re...

Equity indices post strong gains amid mixed global cues

Equity benchmark indices closed nearly 1 per cent higher on Wednesday even as investors globally were focussed on concerns about a new faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus. The BSE SP Sensex wound up 437 points or 0.95 per cent highe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020