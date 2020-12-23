Left Menu
Farmers' protest: BKU spokesperson says dialogue only way, ready for discussion with Government

As the farmers' protest entered its 27th day on Wednesday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said a solution will come out through dialogue and his organization is ready for it.

ANI | Ghazipur (Ghaziabad) | Updated: 23-12-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:42 IST
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait speaking to ANI in Ghaziababd on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

As the farmers' protest entered its 27th day on Wednesday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said a solution will come out through dialogue and his organization is ready for it. Speaking to ANI, Tikait said that farmers under the BKU will not accept anything less than a complete rollback of the laws.

"The solution will come only out of a dialogue. If the government wants to talk, we are ready. The government wants this bill to be amended. We don't want that we want a repeal of the law. The government has refused to withdraw the law," he said. When asked about some farmer leaders writing a letter to Britain MPs who are from Indian origin asking them to stop UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson from attending the Republic Day event in India, Tikait said: "The committee will take a decision on this. Some Britain MPs are supporting our protest. Boris Johnson had earlier said that he supports our protest and this matter should be settled. To write such a letter is not on our agenda."

The BKU spokesperson along with several protesters performed a 'havan' at the agitation site on Delhi-Ghazipur border on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. "Today is Farmers' Day and this day is being celebrated all over the country. Chaudhary Charan Singh ji has been a big farmer leader. Everyone who is involved in the movement is celebrating his birth anniversary. We remembered him and performed a 'havan puja'," he said.

The Central government on Sunday invited farmer leaders for fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation. The government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers so far. On December 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with 13 representatives of farm unions. However, a day later, farmer leaders rejected a proposal sent by the Centre. Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

