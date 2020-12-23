Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 gibbons born in Itanagar Zoo within 8 days

The first baby was born to the zoos youngest couple Jesu and Sonu on December 12 and the second to Bhat and Yapa on December 20, the biological parks veterinarian Dr Sorang Tadap said on Wednesday.Another gibbon was born on October 2.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 23-12-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:54 IST
2 gibbons born in Itanagar Zoo within 8 days

In a Christmas present to animal lovers of Arunachal Pradesh, two gibbons have been born in Itanagar Biological Park, popularly known as Itanagar Zoo, within eight days. The first baby was born to the zoo's youngest couple Jesu and Sonu on December 12 and the second to Bhat and Yapa on December 20, the biological park's veterinarian Dr Sorang Tadap said on Wednesday.

Another gibbon was born on October 2. It has been named 'Gandhi', he said. ''The genders of the new-born gibbons can be identified only after four years through morphological changes in their skin colour,'' Tadap said.

The baby gibbons have been kept under 15-day observation, which is very crucial period for their survival, he said. The zoo, covering an area of over 250 hectares, launched the Hoolock Gibbon Conservation Breeding Programme in 2007. Seventeen gibbons have been born in the facility since 2008, of which only three have died.

The zoo is the first lesser apes' conservation centre in the country..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's EVA Air sacks pilot blamed for rare local COVID case

Taiwans EVA Airways Corp sacked a New Zealand pilot on Wednesday whom the government has blamed for the islands first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12 because he failed to follow disease prevention rules.Taiwan has kept t...

Pfizer to supply U.S. with 100 million more COVID-19 shots by July

Pfizer Inc will supply the United States with 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by July next year, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday.The agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the United States t...

MoHFW announces launching challenge to boost COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW along with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MeitY has announced the launching of CoWIN, a Grand Challenge for strengthening the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network CoWIN system, a...

BBL 10: Maxwell has a fun take as Mujeeb hits reverse sweep off Rashid

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday teased Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and said I taught him how to play reverse sweep. Maxwell and Mujeeb played together for Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020