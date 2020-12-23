Left Menu
Ready to 'add or subtract' from proposal sent, tell us date for discussion: Union Agri minister Tomar to protesting farmers

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said that the government is ready for a discussion at the time and date chosen by farmers' unions. The Union Minister also urged them to inform him on what they want to "add and subtract" from the government's proposal on the farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:08 IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said that the government is ready for a discussion at the time and date chosen by farmers' unions. The Union Minister also urged them to inform him on what they want to "add and subtract" from the government's proposal on the farm laws. "I am hopeful that farmers' unions will discuss our request. Whatever they want to add and subtract from the government's proposal, they should tell us. We are ready for a discussion at the time and date of their convenience. I hope they will give us a date and we will find resolutions. I am hopeful of a solution," Tomar said in his address on Kisan Diwas.

"I request unions that they should understand the intentions of the laws and let govt know about their objections. History is witness that every revolution has culminated in talks. We have a democracy," he added. The Central government on Sunday invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation. The government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers so far and so far.

The Minister also said " I would like to thank banks as they brought more than 1 crore farmers under Kisan Credit Card cover during pandemic and gave farmers Rs 1 lakh crore in last eight months." "We have undertaken some reforms and will bring more in future," he added.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. On December 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with the 13 representatives of farm unions. However, a day later, farmer leaders rejected a proposal sent by the Centre.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

