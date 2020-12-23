NTPC conferred Excellence in prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2020

Country's largest power producer, NTPC Ltd has been conferred "Excellence" in the prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2020 in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Domain. NTPC has been honoured in the Corporate Excellence Category, Commendation for Significant Achievement.

The recognition was received by Shri D. K. Patel, Director (HR) in the august presence of Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs at the 15th CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2020 held through the virtual platform.

This is the highest award conferred by CII-ITC in CSR domain. NTPC is the only PSU to receive the award in the Corporate Excellence category.

NTPC wins the prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Awards in Corporate Excellence category second time in a row i.e. in the year 2019 and 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)