Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC conferred Excellence in prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2020

NTPC has been honoured in the Corporate Excellence Category, Commendation for Significant Achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:01 IST
NTPC conferred Excellence in prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2020
NTPC wins the prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Awards in Corporate Excellence category second time in a row i.e. in the year 2019 and 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Country's largest power producer, NTPC Ltd has been conferred "Excellence" in the prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2020 in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Domain. NTPC has been honoured in the Corporate Excellence Category, Commendation for Significant Achievement.

The recognition was received by Shri D. K. Patel, Director (HR) in the august presence of Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs at the 15th CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2020 held through the virtual platform.

This is the highest award conferred by CII-ITC in CSR domain. NTPC is the only PSU to receive the award in the Corporate Excellence category.

NTPC wins the prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Awards in Corporate Excellence category second time in a row i.e. in the year 2019 and 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zambian police investigate two deaths during opposition protest

Zambian police launched an investigation into the deaths of two people during a protest on Wednesday against the summoning of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema for police questioning. Hichilema, head of the United Party for National Deve...

Violent crash kills 5, splits vehicle in half in Yonkers

Five people were killed Tuesday night when a car barreled into another vehicle in Yonkers, splitting one of them in half, police said. The driver of one of the cars was killed along with four men in the other vehicle. WNBC-TV reported that ...

Soccer-Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach - FA

Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds 94,052.00 following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday.Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breach...

Want to finish with more goals and assists than games this season: Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said that he wants more assists and goals than the number of games in 2021. Fernandes has quickly cemented his place in Uniteds starting XI, having made the switch from Sporting CP to United ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020