Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Duare Sarkar' programme of Bengal govt causing heartburn for BJP leaders: TMC

Claiming that the Duare Sarkar programme of the West Bengal government has been successful, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday alleged that the initiative is causing heartburn for BJP leaders. The BJPs false campaign will not work in the state, Trinamool Congress general secretary Partha Chatterjee told reporters.Over one crore people have been benefited by the Duare Sarkar government at doorsteps programme.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:15 IST
'Duare Sarkar' programme of Bengal govt causing heartburn for BJP leaders: TMC
Representative image

Claiming that the 'Duare Sarkar' program of the West Bengal government has been successful, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday alleged that the initiative is causing heartburn for BJP leaders. The BJP's ''false campaign'' will not work in the state, Trinamool Congress general secretary Partha Chatterjee told reporters.

''Over one crore people have been benefited by the 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorsteps) program. This success is causing heartburn for BJP leaders and they are jealous of it,'' he said. Speaking on the defection of TMC leaders, Chatterjee said, ''People of the state have immense faith on Mamata Banerjee. Those who left the TMC will get a befitting reply by the people. BJP's false campaign will not work here.'' The TMC witnessed the biggest one-day exodus on December 19, as Suvendu Adhikari and 34 other leaders, including five MLAs and an MP, had switched over to the BJP.

Asked about the BJP's allegation that the ruling party leaders will get ''cut money'' (commission) from a state government's scheme of transferring money to students to buy gadgets, Chatterjee said, ''If the fund is directly transferred to the students' accounts, where is the issue of cut money arising.'' The state government has announced that it will transfer Rs 10,000 to the account of each of 9.5 lakh Class XII students studying in government, government-aided, and madrasas to procure tab or smartphones for seamless online education. Chatterjee, who is also state education minister, said the Trinamool Congress will continue its protest against the Centre's new farm laws and demanded that the legislation be repealed.

''Today is farmers' day. Our leader Mamata Banerjee has been opposing the Centre's new farm laws which should be immediately withdrawn,'' he said. About 73 lakh farmers have been benefited from the state government's 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme and their income has tripled from 2011 to 2018, he claimed.

The government provides financial assistance to farmers of the state under the 'Krishak Bandhu' program. Chatterjee said the state government has bought 49 lakh tonnes of food grains from the farmers at a higher price than the MSP.

He said issuance of Kisan Credit Cards has increased 2.5 times, while taxes and mutation fees on agriculture have been waived by the state government.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zambian police investigate two deaths during opposition protest

Zambian police launched an investigation into the deaths of two people during a protest on Wednesday against the summoning of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema for police questioning. Hichilema, head of the United Party for National Deve...

Violent crash kills 5, splits vehicle in half in Yonkers

Five people were killed Tuesday night when a car barreled into another vehicle in Yonkers, splitting one of them in half, police said. The driver of one of the cars was killed along with four men in the other vehicle. WNBC-TV reported that ...

Soccer-Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach - FA

Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds 94,052.00 following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday.Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breach...

Want to finish with more goals and assists than games this season: Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said that he wants more assists and goals than the number of games in 2021. Fernandes has quickly cemented his place in Uniteds starting XI, having made the switch from Sporting CP to United ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020