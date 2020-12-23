Left Menu
Young injured cobra treated at ITBP Veterinary hospital in Haryana, freed into wild

A badly injured snake was treated using a surgical technique at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Veterinary Hospital at Bhanu area in Panchkula district of Haryana.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:26 IST
Young injured cobra treated at ITBP Veterinary hospital in Haryana, freed into wild
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A badly injured snake was treated using a surgical technique at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Veterinary Hospital at Bhanu area in Panchkula district of Haryana.

"A badly injured young cobra treated at Indo Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) Veterinary hospital at National Training center for Dogs in Bhanu, Haryana. Snake was immediately anesthetised & deep wound was closed using unique surgical techniques. Snake was cared for 15 days before being released into the wild," informed a tweet shared on ITBP official handle on Wednesday.

Yesterday, ITBP officials rescued two wild deer including a Sambar deer which was stranded in the field and the other deer, a fawn was found dehydrated. Both animals were given first aid later were transported and released into the nearby forest. (ANI)

