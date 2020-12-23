Left Menu
MoS Muraleedharan condoles death of Malayalam poet, activist Sugathakumari

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday condoled the demise of Malayalam poet and environmental activist Sugathakumari.

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and activist Sugathakumari (Photo Credit: Muraleedharan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday condoled the demise of Malayalam poet and environmental activist Sugathakumari. The 86-year-old was undergoing treatment for post-Covid-19 complications at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

"In her passing away, the state of Kerala lost its beloved daughter. My heartfelt condolences to her family members and admirers. Om Shanti," Muraleedharan tweeted. "Sugathakumari Ji was a strong advocate of gender equality. She firmly stood behind the devotees of Sabarimala and supported following the traditions of the holy shrine," Muraleedharan said in a subsequent tweet.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the demise of the poet. One of the most noted poets in Malayalam, Sugathakumari was born in Aranmula on January 3, 1934. She is the recipient of many awards, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award (1968), Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award (1978), Odakkuzhal Award (1982), and Vayalar Award (1984).

Her noted literary works include Pathirappookal (Flowers of Midnight), Raathrimazha (Night Rain), Manavahridayam (Heart of Humanity), Muthuchippi, Irulchirakukal and Swapnabhoomi. (ANI)

