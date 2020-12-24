Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Transport Minister holds meeting on high security registration plate, colour-coded stickers on cars

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday convened a follow-up meeting with all the stakeholders to address the public grievances concerning affixing of High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers on cars.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:35 IST
Delhi Transport Minister holds meeting on high security registration plate, colour-coded stickers on cars
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday convened a follow-up meeting with all the stakeholders to address the public grievances concerning affixing of High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers on cars. The meeting was attended by senior officers from Transport Department, IT Department of Delhi Government, all Zonal motor licensing officers (MLOs) and other stakeholders such as Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) manufacturers and Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) and major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of HSRP in Delhi.

During the meeting, the minister directed the officials to streamline the overall grievance mechanism. To achieve this, he recommended that each grievance must be assigned a unique reference number and it's receipt should be acknowledged within the next 24 hours.

"It should also be ensured that the grievance should be resolved within the next 3-4 working days," Gahlot said. According to an official release, the SIAM sought time from the minister to streamline and strengthen the overall process of booking and delivery of HSRP and Colour Coded Stickers and agreed to resolve all issues before the next meeting scheduled for the December 30.

Gahlot also observed that increased presence of OEMs and dealers must be ensured in areas where the sufficient number of dealers are not available. "SIAM has also been directed to scale up and strengthen their Home fitment facility so that public does not have to step out to get their HSRP affixed, considering the ongoing pandemic. In response to the increasing queries on vehicles registered in other states, SIAM and Transport department has been advised to come up with a solution as soon as possible to ensure that Delhi's public is not inconvenienced," read the release.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of India had instructed all the states to ensure the affixation of HSRP and Colour Coded Stickers on vehicles for increased security and easy identification of fuel types. Subsequently, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in December 2018, notified the manner of display of registration marks on the motor vehicles under the Central Motor Vehicles Rule (CMVR), 1989.

The unique High-Security Registration plate shall be linked electronically to the vehicle after its affixture on the vehicle on registration. The background for Colour-Coded Stickers for diesel vehicles shall be Orange, Light Blue for the Petrol and CNG vehicles and grey for all other vehicles. Further, it notified that the vehicles complying with BS-VI norms to have a green stripe at the top of the 3rd registration plate/ colour coded sticker.

The website for the booking of HSRP and Colour Coded Sticker was revamped in November 2020. Now a user can apply through a single window for both the HSRP and Colour Coded Sticker by logging into https://www.siam.in/ or https://www.bookmyhsrp.com/. For any grievance or queries, a user can call on 1800 1200 201 or write to hsrpquery@siam.in, grievance@bookmyhsrp.com & homegrievance@bookmyhsrp.com (for home delivery related issues). (ANI)

Also Read: Kailash Gahlot tables resolution in Delhi Assembly to repeal farm laws

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finding community at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Myanmar

In another world, I could have been checking into a hotel.Only instead of staff, two fellow COVID-19 patients welcomed me at the door, with a plastic box filled with toiletries, snacks and masks, and showed me to a small room I would share ...

Ind vs Aus: Langer confirms playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Australia coach Justin Langer has confirmed that the hosts will lock horns with India in the Boxing Day Test with an unchanged playing XI on Saturday. Australian bowlers had wreaked havoc on day three of the pink-ball Test. Pat Cummins and ...

'Balloon boy' parents pardoned by Colorado governor over 2009 hoax

The husband and wife who pleaded guilty to criminal charges for staging the 2009 balloon boy hoax, creating a global media sensation with a false report that their son had floated away in a makeshift dirigible, were pardoned on Wednesday by...

Venkatesh wants to see more Indian Arrows players in senior national team

Indian Arrows head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam wants more players from his side to play for India at the senior level. With the 2020-21 I-League season set to kick off on January 9, the All India Football Federations AIFF developmental side I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020