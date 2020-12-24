Delhi's AQI remains in severe category, dense fog engulfs city

A thick layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital on Thursday morning, while the air quality continues to remain in a severe category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 450, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) The national capital recorded an AQI level of 404 (severe category) in the morning yesterday.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), 8.2 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Palam at 5:30 am today, which is likely to drop by 0.6 degrees Celsius more during the next 24 hours, while the temperature in Safdarjung is expected to drop 0.6 degrees Celsius below 6.2 degrees Celsius recorded earlier today.

The national capital witnessed a thin layer of fog this morning, reducing visibility in various parts of the city. The visibility recorded at 50 metres in Palam and at 25 metres in Amritsar and Bareilly. Very dense fog conditions have been observed in isolated pockets over Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh and dense fog conditions in isolated pockets over Delhi and east Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning, according to the IMD bulletin.

Chandan, a student, who comes daily for a morning walk told ANI, "We are enjoying the weather but we are also feeling the pollution. So, to avoid the pollution we are drinking warm water." Another woman who was doing exercise at Rajpath said that she is enjoying the weather but is also facing breathing problems because of the pollution.

Meanwhile, the Commission of Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR reviewed the deteriorating air quality situation and has directed strict enforcement of dust control measures to curb air pollution in the region. The body also issued statutory directions to Central Pollution Control Board and Pollution Control Boards and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to constitute teams for inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures. (ANI)