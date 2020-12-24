Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's AQI remains in severe category, dense fog engulfs city

A thick layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital on Thursday morning, while the air quality continues to remain in a severe category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 450, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 09:03 IST
Delhi's AQI remains in severe category, dense fog engulfs city
Visual from GT Karnal road (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A thick layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital on Thursday morning, while the air quality continues to remain in a severe category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 450, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) The national capital recorded an AQI level of 404 (severe category) in the morning yesterday.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), 8.2 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Palam at 5:30 am today, which is likely to drop by 0.6 degrees Celsius more during the next 24 hours, while the temperature in Safdarjung is expected to drop 0.6 degrees Celsius below 6.2 degrees Celsius recorded earlier today.

The national capital witnessed a thin layer of fog this morning, reducing visibility in various parts of the city. The visibility recorded at 50 metres in Palam and at 25 metres in Amritsar and Bareilly. Very dense fog conditions have been observed in isolated pockets over Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh and dense fog conditions in isolated pockets over Delhi and east Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning, according to the IMD bulletin.

Chandan, a student, who comes daily for a morning walk told ANI, "We are enjoying the weather but we are also feeling the pollution. So, to avoid the pollution we are drinking warm water." Another woman who was doing exercise at Rajpath said that she is enjoying the weather but is also facing breathing problems because of the pollution.

Meanwhile, the Commission of Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR reviewed the deteriorating air quality situation and has directed strict enforcement of dust control measures to curb air pollution in the region. The body also issued statutory directions to Central Pollution Control Board and Pollution Control Boards and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to constitute teams for inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sexual harassment case: U'khand BJP MLA to appear before today to give DNA sample

The Uttarakhand court on Tuesday ordered BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, who is accused in an alleged sexual harassment case, to appear before it on December 24 and give his DNA sample. Chief Judicial Magistrate Vivek Srivastava gave the order, saying...

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Alphabet Incs Google this year moved to tighten control over its scientists papers by launching a sensitive topics review, and in at least three cases requested authors refrain from casting its technology in a negative light, according to i...

Innersloth's Among Us now most popular game ever in terms of monthly players

Innersloths online multi-player game Among Us had roughly half a billion monthly active users in November 2020, making it the most popular game ever in terms of monthly players, according to a report by market research firm SuperData.As per...

S Korea reports 985 more COVID-19 cases, 53,533 in total

Seoul South Korea, December 24 ANIXinhua South Korea reported 985 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 53,533. The daily caseload fell below 1,000 after recording...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020