ADVISORY-Kenya financial markets closed on Dec. 25

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:35 IST
Kenya's financial markets will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday.

Trading will resume on Monday, Dec. 28.

