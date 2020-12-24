ADVISORY-Kenya financial markets closed on Dec. 25

... ...
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz will address a rally at Garhi Khuda Buksh on December 27 at the invitation of Pakistan Peoples Party PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the death anniversary of former prime...
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that a new world-class hockey stadium would be constructed at Rourkela in Sundargarh district as part of preparations for the 2023 Hockey World Cup which will be hosted by the state...
Larsen Toubro Construction on Thursday said it has successfully 3D printed a ground plus one building, claiming it to be the first in India. The company has 3D printed the building of 700 square feet built-up area at its Kanchipuram facili...
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually inaugurate the Kochi-Mangaluru GAIL pipeline on January 5, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. Vijayan told reporters here that it was a matter...