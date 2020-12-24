Left Menu
COVID-19 positive UK returnee flees from quarantine centre in Delhi, reaches Ludhiana

A man, who had recently flown in from the UK and was tested COVID-19 positive but had escaped from an isolation centre in the national capital and reached Ludhiana in Punjab.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:13 IST
Sandeep Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A man, who had recently flown in from the UK and was tested COVID-19 positive but had escaped from an isolation centre in the national capital and reached Ludhiana in Punjab. "The UK returnee who tested positive for COVID-19 and escaped isolation center in Delhi, and went to Ludhiana had been sent back to Lok Nayak Hospital in National Capital," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana said on Thursday.

"We received a call from Delhi that a man, who returned from the UK, escaped isolation and came to Ludhiana and admitted himself at a private hospital. He was tested Positive for COVID-19 but the strain was not clear. We were asked to send him back to Lok Nayak Hospital, and we had sent him back yesterday (Wednesday)," said Sandeep Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana. He said that actions are also being taken against the hospital which admitted the man without informing the district administration.

"We are inquiring about all the people the man came in contact with. His wife is tested negative for COVID-19, despite that she is being isolated," Kumar added. Amid the rising scare over the more contagious strain of Coronavirus found in the United Kingdom, the Indian government on Monday temporarily banned all flights originating from Britain from tomorrow midnight till December-end. (ANI)

