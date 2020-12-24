Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many farmers at Singhu border choose herbal medicine over modern pills to keep the fight going

Many farmers camping at Delhis Singhu border complaining of headache, cold, fever and joint pain prefer the powder handed out by Dr Mohammad Salimuddin, which he says is made of herbs, over pills offered by multiple free medical camps there.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:21 IST
Many farmers at Singhu border choose herbal medicine over modern pills to keep the fight going
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Many farmers camping at Delhi's Singhu border complaining of headache, cold, fever and joint pain prefer the powder handed out by Dr Mohammad Salimuddin, which he says is made of herbs, over pills offered by multiple free medical camps there. At the camp set up by the Bharatiya Kisan Samiti, Dr Salimuddin's table is lined with boxes, containing powder, labelled turmeric, ashwagandha, black pepper and fenugreek seeds among others.

For joint pains, he recommends a mixture of turmeric and ashwagandha, while black pepper does the trick for cold. ''Prolonged use of these herbs can cure any ailment,'' he said. ''We have about 100-150 patients everyday, and most of them complain about cold, headache, fever and joint pains. A majority of the farmers coming to us are elderly suffering from knee and back pain aggravated due to the cold,'' said the doctor who has been practising herbal medicine in Hyderabad for the last 20-years.

When asked why he expects farmers to come to him, instead of the other medical camps offering modern treatment, a patient jumped in to reply, ''We are farmers and we have always believed in 'desi' treatments more than anything else.'' Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Singhu border for over three weeks now as the stalemate between the government and the protesters, who are demanding a repeal of the three new agri laws, continued without any signs of a breakthrough. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and Mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit talks still snagged on fish, may take some hours

Talks to conclude a Brexit trade could still have some hours to run, a UK source said on Thursday amid high hopes that negotiators were about to clinch a long-elusive deal.A European Union official, agreeing that a deal could be some hours ...

Serbia begins COVID-19 vaccination drive, with PM first in line

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic received Serbias first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Thursday, kicking off a mass inoculation drive with doses developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.Serbia is the third country in Europe to start mass COVID-19 inoculations ...

Agro Industrial park will be set up at Singur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said an agro industrial park will be set up at Singur in Hooghly district to create employment opportunities in the agrarian area. Banerjee announced that the expression of interest will b...

Karnataka withdraws night curfew order

The Karnataka government on Thursday withdrew its night curfew order, hours before it was scheduled to be implemented. The decision to impose night curfew for nine days from 11 pm to 5 am starting from Thursday was taken on Wednesday in lin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020