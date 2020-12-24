Woman commits suicide with her child in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar
A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her two-year-old daughter here on Thursday, police said. Rinkoo, wife of Dayaram Yadav, was a resident of a village in Mohammed Pur area. Rinkoo had a fight with her husband two days ago, they said.PTI | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:03 IST
A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her two-year-old daughter here on Thursday, police said. Rinkoo, wife of Dayaram Yadav, was a resident of a village in Mohammed Pur area. She along with her child jumped in front of an approaching train near Magher town here due to a family dispute, police said.
A police team reached the spot and found the dead bodies near the railway track, they said. Rinkoo had a fight with her husband two days ago, they said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rinkoo
- Dayaram Yadav
- Mohammed Pur